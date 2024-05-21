New matches have been announced for this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV.

On Tuesday, TNA Wrestling announced Jordynne Grace vs. Marti Belle for the TNA Knockouts Championship for their weekly two-hour TNA on AXS program.

Previously announced for the 5/23 show is “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Trent Seven in a TNA X-Division Championship Eliminator bout, as well as Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards vs. Ryan Nemeth & Matt Hardy.