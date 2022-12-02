Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced the ninth entrant for the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles – Titus Alexander.

This will be the BOLA debut for Alexander. He previously worked two PWG events – he was defeated by Shane Haste at PWG Nineteen on July 3 of this year, then he worked a Three-Way with Myron Reed and winner Rey Horus at PWG DINK on November 6.

The updated list of participants for the BOLA tournament now looks like this:

* Michael Oku

* Shun Skywalker

* Masha Slamovich

* Mike Bailey

* Komander

* Alex Shelley

* Jonathan Gresham

* Aramis

* Titus Alexander

PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles 2023 will take place on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8 from the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.