WWE Crown Jewel takes place on Thursday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Mohammed Abdu Arena.
Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of OddsCheckers.com (favorites are listed with – while underdogs are listed as +):
WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns -275 vs. Brock Lesnar +200
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch -200 vs. Bianca Belair +550 vs. Sasha Banks +250 – Triple Threat Match
WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle -1600 vs. AJ Styles and Omos +700
WWE Champion Big E -2500 vs. Drew McIntyre +900
Edge -600 vs. Seth Rollins +350 – Hell in a Cell match
Bobby Lashley +333 vs. Goldberg -500 – No Holds Barred Match
Mansoor -1200 vs. Mustafa Ali +600
Xavier Woods -125 vs. Finn Balor +110 – King of the Ring Tournament Finals
Dewdrop -175 vs. Zelina Vega +125 – Queen’s Crown Tournament Finals