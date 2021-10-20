WWE Crown Jewel takes place on Thursday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Mohammed Abdu Arena.

Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of OddsCheckers.com (favorites are listed with – while underdogs are listed as +):

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns -275 vs. Brock Lesnar +200

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch -200 vs. Bianca Belair +550 vs. Sasha Banks +250 – Triple Threat Match

WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle -1600 vs. AJ Styles and Omos +700

WWE Champion Big E -2500 vs. Drew McIntyre +900

Edge -600 vs. Seth Rollins +350 – Hell in a Cell match

Bobby Lashley +333 vs. Goldberg -500 – No Holds Barred Match

Mansoor -1200 vs. Mustafa Ali +600

Xavier Woods -125 vs. Finn Balor +110 – King of the Ring Tournament Finals

Dewdrop -175 vs. Zelina Vega +125 – Queen’s Crown Tournament Finals