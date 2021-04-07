WWE WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver – Night 1 takes place tonight in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai +150 vs. Raquel Gonzalez -200

MSK -167 vs. Grizzled Young Veterans +130 vs. Legado del Fantasma +750 – Vacant NXT Tag Team Titles

WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER -1000 vs. Tommaso Ciampa +500

Dexter Lumis +167 vs. field -250 (Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Leon Ruff, and LA Knight) – Gauntlet Eliminator Match

Pete Dunne -150 vs. Kushida +110