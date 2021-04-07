The Best of WrestleMania in the 2000s collection was added to Peacock today. It includes matches with the likes of The Rock, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, and more.
The three-hour-plus presentation is hosted by Matt Camp. Here is the synopsis:
The Showcase of the Immortals lives up to its name with this collection of WrestleMania’s greatest showdowns during the 2000s. WWE’s most iconic Superstars collide in matches like The Rock vs. Hollywood Hogan, Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels, and Eddie Guerrero vs. Kurt Angle.