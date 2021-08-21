WWE SummerSlam takes place tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.

Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of BetOnline:

Roman Reigns (c) vs John Cena

Roman Reigns -500 (1/5)

John Cena +300 (3/1)

Bobby Lashley (c) vs Goldberg

Bobby Lashley -600 (1/6)

Goldberg +350 (7/2)

Bianca Belair (c) vs Sasha Banks

Bianca Belair -200 (1/2)

Sasha Banks +150 (3/2)

Nikki A.S.H. (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair

Nikki A.S.H. -125 (4/5)

Charlotte Flair +150 (3/2)

Rhea Ripley +250 (5/2)

AJ Styles & Omos (c) vs RK-Bro

AJ Styles & Omos +150 (3/2)

RK-Bro -200 (1/2)

The Usos (c) vs the Mysterios

The Usos -400 (1/4)

The Mysterios +250 (5/2)

Sheamus (c) vs Damien Priest

Sheamus +150 (3/2)

Damien Priest -200 (1/2)

Edge vs Seth Rollins

Edge -300 (1/3)

Seth Rollins +200 (2/1)

Drew McIntyre vs Jinder Mahal

Drew McIntyre -600 (1/6)

Jinder Mahal +350 (7/2)

Alexis Bliss vs Eva Marie

Alexa Bliss -400 (1/4)

Eva Marie +250 (5/2)