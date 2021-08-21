WWE SummerSlam takes place tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.
Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of BetOnline:
Roman Reigns (c) vs John Cena
Roman Reigns -500 (1/5)
John Cena +300 (3/1)
Bobby Lashley (c) vs Goldberg
Bobby Lashley -600 (1/6)
Goldberg +350 (7/2)
Bianca Belair (c) vs Sasha Banks
Bianca Belair -200 (1/2)
Sasha Banks +150 (3/2)
Nikki A.S.H. (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair
Nikki A.S.H. -125 (4/5)
Charlotte Flair +150 (3/2)
Rhea Ripley +250 (5/2)
AJ Styles & Omos (c) vs RK-Bro
AJ Styles & Omos +150 (3/2)
RK-Bro -200 (1/2)
The Usos (c) vs the Mysterios
The Usos -400 (1/4)
The Mysterios +250 (5/2)
Sheamus (c) vs Damien Priest
Sheamus +150 (3/2)
Damien Priest -200 (1/2)
Edge vs Seth Rollins
Edge -300 (1/3)
Seth Rollins +200 (2/1)
Drew McIntyre vs Jinder Mahal
Drew McIntyre -600 (1/6)
Jinder Mahal +350 (7/2)
Alexis Bliss vs Eva Marie
Alexa Bliss -400 (1/4)
Eva Marie +250 (5/2)