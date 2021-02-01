There was a lot of speculation about Carmella’s condition after her scary dive during the WWE Royal Rumble loss to SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, and then her abrupt appearance in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

Carmella was said to be fine backstage last night, according to Fightful Select. Carmella entered the Women’s Rumble at #24, and was eliminated at #18 by Tamina Snuka. She had had no eliminations during the 47 seconds she was in the match.

There was also some speculation on Kevin Owens’ condition after taking some rough bumps during his loss to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in Sunday’s Last Man Standing match. Owens appeared to be OK backstage after the match.

Stay tuned for more from the Royal Rumble.

