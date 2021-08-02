WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya revealed on Twitter today that she got rid of her crutches today, just three days after undergoing surgery on her right ankle.

“Day three. Got rid of the crutches today. They got on my nerves. #unbreakable,” she wrote.

As noted, Natalya suffered the injury while tangling on the mat with Doudrop during last Monday’s RAW episode.

WWE is expected to address the status of Natalya and Tamina Snuka as champions during tonight’s RAW episode. It was reported last week that she was only expected to be out of action for a few weeks, but that may have changed with surgery.

Natalya has also been posting physical therapy updates to her Instagram Stories, noting that she plans on putting in the extra work to heal fast.

