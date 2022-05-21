The last semi-finals match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament has been confirmed.

Next Friday’s AEW Rampage episode, which will have an early start time of 5:30pm ET due to the NHL Playoffs on TNT, will feature Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho. The winner of that semi-finals match will advance to the tournament finals at Double Or Nothing to face the winner of Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm, which will air during Wednesday’s go-home edition of AEW Dynamite.

This week’s Rampage featured Statlander defeating Red Velvet in a quarter-finals match to advance to next week’s bout against Soho. Statlander was filling in for Hikaru Shida.

Next week’s AEW Rampage will be a live show. It will take place from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Regarding The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, Adam Cole defeated Jeff Hardy on this week’s AEW Dynamite to earn his spot in the finals at Double Or Nothing. Next Wednesday’s Dynamite will feature Kyle O’Reilly vs. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe, with the winner advancing to the pay-per-view to face Cole in the finals.

Dr. Martha Hart is scheduled to be at Double Or Nothing to present the trophy to the tournament winners. It was just reported this week that AEW has plans to present each tournament winner with a title belt, but AEW has not confirmed this.

Below is an updated look at both Owen Hart Foundation Tournament brackets:

WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT: Qualifying Round

* Toni Storm defeated The Bunny

* Jamie Hayter defeated Skye Blue

* Britt Baker defeated Danielle Kamela

* Bye

* Riho defeated Yuka Sakazaki

* Ruby Soho defeated Robyn Renegade

* Red Velvet defeated Willow Nightingale

* Hikaru Shida defeated Julia Hart Quarter-finals Round

* Toni Storm defeated Jamie Hayter

* Britt Baker defeated Maki Itoh (The Joker)

* Ruby Soho defeated Riho

* Kris Statlander (replacing Shida) defeated Red Velvet Semi-finals Round

* Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker

* Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander Finals

* Toni Storm or Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho or Kris Statlander

—————

MEN TOURNAMENT: Qualifying Round

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defeated Max Caster

* Bye

* Rey Fenix defeated Dante Martin

* Kyle O’Reilly defeated AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy

* Adam Cole defeated Tomohiro Ishii

* ROH & AAA World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood defeated ROH & AAA World Tag Team Champion

* Darby Allin defeated Swerve Strickland

* Jeff Hardy defeated Bobby Fish Quarter-finals Round

* Samoa Joe defeated Johnny Elite (The Joker)

* Kyle O’Reilly defeated Rey Fenix

* Adam Cole defeated Dax Harwood

* Jeff Hardy defeated Darby Allin Semi-finals Round

* Samoa Joe vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* Adam Cole defeated Jeff Hardy Finals

* Samoa Joe or Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole

