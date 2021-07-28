The first semi-finals match for the 2021 WWE NXT Breakout Tournament is now official.

Tonight’s NXT episode on Syfy saw Carmelo Hayes defeat Josh Briggs to advance to the next round.

Hayes will now wrestle Duke Hudson in the semi-finals, on an upcoming NXT episode.

Next Tuesday’s NXT episode on Syfy will feature the final first round match as Trey Baxter goes up against Joe Gacy.

Hudson previously defeated Ikemen Jiro to advance to the semi-finals against Hayes. Odyssey Jones previously defeated Andre Chase, and wil now face the winner of next week’s Gacy vs. Baxter match.

Hayes responded to a WWE tweet that said he could be the one to watch from the tournament.

“I think they’re already watching @WWE,” he wrote. Hayes added in a follow-up tweet, “I’m up NOW. #WWENXT #BRKOUT #SemiFinals”

The winner of the Breakout Tournament will receive a title match of their choosing. It’s believed that the finals will take place at Takeover 36 on Sunday, August 22 during WWE SummerSlam Weekend.

Stay tuned for more on the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament. Below are a few shots from tonight’s show, along with Hayes’ tweets:

Next week, the first round of the 2021 #NXTBreakout Tournament comes to a close as @JoeGacy goes toe-to-toe with @TreyBaxterWWE! #WWENXT 📺 : Tuesday at 8/7c on @SYFY pic.twitter.com/xv4kw2VDz0 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 28, 2021

