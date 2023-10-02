USA Network has released a new article confirming that Brian Pillman Jr. has signed with WWE. While this has already been known for a few months this is the first acknowledgement of the signing by WWE, who has already been teasing his arrival with some new vignettes on NXT.

The article reads:

The rumors are true: Brian Pillman, Jr. is the latest pro wrestling prodigy to make the jump to WWE! Following in the footsteps of megastar-in-the-making Jade Cargill is Pillman, Jr., who eagle-eyed members of the WWE Universe noticed making a blink-and-you-missed-it appearance during NXT No Mercy on September 30.

It’s yet another savvy signing by WWE as they pluck yet another aspiring Superstar away from the competition and welcome another world-class athlete to the WWE locker room. Here’s why the WWE Universe should be excited for the eventual in-ring debut of Brian Pillman, Jr.!