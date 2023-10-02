WWE Monday Night RAW Results 10/2/23

SAP Center

San Jose, California

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Tonight’s show starts with Nia Jax getting into a massive pull apart brawl with Shayna Baszler. Raquel Rodriguez storms into the ring. Rodriguez peppers Jax with forearm shivers. Rodriguez inadvertently drops Baszler with The Big Boot. Jax attacks Rodriguez from behind. Rhea Ripley makes her way down to the ring. Ripley with a double leg takedown. Ripley transitions into a ground and pound attack. All hell starts breaking loose in San Jose. Ripley is laying out security guards. Jax, Baszler and Rodriguez are brawling up the ramp way as Ripley stands tall in the ring.

The Judgment Day & Jey Uso Segment

Rhea Ripley: Mami is back on Monday Night Raw. And I’m not done yet, so I’m staying in this ring, because I got something else to handle. Judgment Day, get out here, we need to talk. Come on. That’s Senor Money In The Bank, Damian Priest and show some respect to Dirty Dom. Now, that I got that off my chest, I have some Judgment Day business to attend. Now, we know that there’s no leader in The Judgment Day, correct? But we each have our own responsibilities to handle. Someone has to come up with a game plan so things don’t go down for The Judgment Day, right, Dom? Correct. So, what happens, Mami gets taken out for two weeks by Nia Jax and all of sudden things start falling apart for The Judgment Day.

Because Mami is the one who makes the plans. At the end of the day, being me out, I left that responsibility to someone and they disappointed me. I left that responsibility to you, Priest. I go and you can’t handle the job. After the brawl last week, Finn’s out, injured. You can’t even compete tonight against Jey because you’re not medically cleared. And what else happens, Priest? Dom loses his NXT North American Championship to Trick Williams at No Mercy. Shut up. All because you were not there to help him, like I told you to. And now we have a Cody and Jey situation. They don’t fear us, you know why? There’s tension here. Because we’re not a threat to them. And you know what they’re going to try to do? They’re going to try to take those tag team championships away from you. And what are you going to do? You can’t even do anything about it.

Damian Priest: With all due respect, Rhea, you’re not telling me anything I don’t already know. Yeah, Cody and Jey are coming for the titles. But when push comes to shove, I will push harder. With that being said, screw Cody Rhodes, screw “Main Event” Jey Uso. While we’re at it, all these talks about Judgment Day falling apart, screw that, too. You know, the way I see it, I have my titles, I have my contract. I’m not trying to point fingers and start something, but Mami, where’s Dom Dom’s Title?

Rhea Ripley: Dom, I’m your Mami, right? What does that make you? That makes you my Papi. So tomorrow night at NXT, you have a rematch against Trick Williams. You’re welcome. But if you don’t come home to me with that championship, then don’t bother coming home.

Jey Uso: First and foremost, importantly, can we please welcome back, Ms. Rhea Ripley. Hey, we missed you. We all miss you. Hey, it looks like there’s a new tribal chief here on RAW, and apparently, she has bigger balls than Roman Reigns ever did.

Damian Priest: You know what, Jey? I’m really tired of hearing your mouth.

Dominik Mysterio: Damian, you’re not medically cleared, so I’m going to take care of business. I’ll take care of Jey.

Priest thinks that’s a great idea. Priest and Ripley exits the ring. Jey ducks a clothesline from Mysterio. Jey SuperKicks Mysterio. JD McDonagh attacks Jey from behind. Jey starts throwing haymakers at McDonagh. Mysterio with a blindside shot. Mysterio and McDonagh gangs up on Jey. Cody Rhodes storms into the ring to make the save. Jey SuperKicks McDonagh. Rhodes with a drop down uppercut. Jey delivers another superkick to Mysterio. Rhodes connects with The Cross Rhodes. Adam Pearce appears on the stage and says that Judgment Day has caused enough chaos tonight and he’s going to rectify that at Fastlane. The Judgment Day will put their WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles on the line against Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso.

– Jade Cargill Vignette.

First Match: The Alpha Academy w/Maxxine Dupri vs. Imperium

Chad Gable and Ludwig Kaiser will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kaiser backs Gable into the turnbuckles. Gable ducks a clothesline from Kaiser. Gable with a deep arm-drag. Gable applies a side headlock. Kaiser reverses the hold. Gable whips Kaiser across the ring. Kaiser drops Gable with a shoulder tackle. Kaiser applies an arm-bar. Wrist Lock Exchange. Gable grapples around Kaiser. Gable with a drop toe hold. Gable applies another arm-bar. Kaiser pulls Gable down to the mat. Kaiser blasts Gable with The PK. Kaiser tags in Vinci. Vinci kicks Gable in the gut. Vinci uppercuts Gable. Vinci applies a side headlock. Gable whips Vinci across the ring. Gable drops down on the canvas. Gable with a Headscissors Takeover. Vinci reverses out of the irish whip from Gable. Gable scores the ankle pick. Gable applies The Ankle Lock. Gable knocks Kaiser off the ring apron. Vinci goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Gable lands back on his feet.

Gable with The Exploder Suplex. Gable poses for the crowd. Kaiser pulls Vinci out of the ring. Kaiser scolds Vinci. Gable with The Assisted Pescado to the outside. Imperium regains control of the match during the commercial break. Kaiser punches Gable. Gable slaps Kaiser in the chest. Gable with a knife edge chop. Kaiser with a Running Uppercut. Gable spills to the floor. Vinci with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Kaiser dropkicks Gable to the floor. Kaiser rolls Gable back into the ring. Kaiser with a straight right hand. Kaiser tags in Vinci. Vinci stomps on the left shoulder of Gable. Vinci with two uppercuts. Gable responds with the backslide over for a two count. Vinci blocks a boot from Gable. Vinci with a short-arm clothesline. Kaiser tags himself in.

Kaiser sends Gable to the corner. Kaiser uppercuts Gable. Kaiser with a pinning combination for a two count. Kaiser applies a top wrist lock. Gable with heavy bodyshots. Kaiser hammers down on the back of Gable’s neck. Gable reverses out of the irish whip from Kaiser. Gable turns a Back Body Drop into The Ankle Lock. Kaiser uses his feet to create separation. Gable knocks Vinci off the apron. Gable ducks a clothesline from Kaiser. Gable with a Deadlift German Suplex. Gable tags in Dozovic. Dozovic runs through a clothesline and uppercut from Kaiser. Dozovic rolls around Kaiser. Dozovic with a Western Lariat. Dozovic with a Discus Back Elbow to Vinci. Dozovic follows that with The Exploder Suplex. Dozovic levels Kaiser with The Body Avalanche. Dozovic catches Vinci in mid-air. Dozovic with The Worlds Strongest Slam. Dozovic hits The Caterpillar. Dozovic brings Kaiser up to the top turnbuckle. Dozovic goes for The Avalanche Fallaway Slam, but Vinci gets in the way. Gable with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the apron. Kaiser connects with The Running Enzuigiri to pickup the victory.

Winner: Imperium via Pinfall

– We see a video recap of the Becky Lynch/Tiffany Stratton’s Extreme Rules from NXT No Mercy. Becky had a lacerated shoulder, so she’s not medically cleared to compete tonight. Adam Pearce informs Tegan Nox of the news and then Chelsea Green joins the conversation. Green is appalled by Nox constant need to complain especially when they’re not championship material. Nox wants a chance to prove Green wrong. Pearce makes the match and official. Green says that she’s going to talk to management and flicks her hair at Nox.

– We see Adam Pearce talking in the back with Drew McIntyre. Pearce wants to know if McIntyre is okay because he’s been acting differently these past couple of weeks. He’s not ready to have another conversation about doing the right thing and forgiving Jey Uso. McIntyre says that he doesn’t recall Pearce doing the right thing when The Bloodline would beat him down.

– Priest is still livid about having to defend his tag team titles at Fastlane. Rhea understands where JD McDonagh is coming from. This scenario would pit Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. Owens already has trust issues with Jey, this will further add to the brewing tension and The Judgment Day could capitalize on that.

Second Match: Bronson Reed vs. Cedric Alexander

Alexander starts things off with a flying forearm smash. Alexander unloads a flurry of strikes in the corner. Reed shoves Alexander away. Alexander charges back in with a running forearm smash. Reed HeadButts Alexander. Alexander dropkicks Reed into the turnbuckles. Alexander with a Missile Dropkick that sends Reed to the floor. Alexander with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Alexander with The Suicide Dive. Alexander follows that with The SomerSault Plancha. Reed shoves Alexander towards the barricade.

Reed decks Alexander with a back elbow smash. Reed clotheslines Alexander in mid-air. Reed whips Alexander across the ring. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Reed. Alexander hits The Neuralyzer for a two count. Alexander ascends to the top turnbuckle. Alexander avoids The Press Slam. Alexander ducks a forearm from Reed. Reed drops Alexander with a Running Crossbody Block. Reed with a Running Senton Splash. Reed drags Alexander to the corner. Reed connects with The Tsunami to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bronson Reed via Pinfall

GUNTHER/Tommaso Ciampa Intercontinental Championship Contract Signing

Tommaso Ciampa: Hey, what I’m setting out to do with you, that’s beyond even my own imagination. The morning I wake up to win that championship, the sun is going to shine a little bit different and there’s only going to be two people in this entire world who are going to matter. I’m one of them. You know the differences between you and me, ever since you’ve come to the WWE, you’ve been served five course meals, opportunity after opportunity, that doesn’t happen for guys like me. We’re served roadkill and we’re expected to turn it into filet. And when we do that, and we do that enough times, then we get an opportunity. But that’s okay with me, I don’t need a hundred chances.

Boy, look at me when I’m talking to you. Next week, when my music hits, I walk out that curtain on Monday Night Raw, I fight for the Intercontinental Title, a title I’ve been dreaming of having since I was five years old. I will have my family, front row, ringside, to watch me make history. But make no mistakes about it, next week, I fight for me. Not for my mom and dad, not for my brother or sister, not for my wife, not even for my Babygirl, Willow Belle. No, next week, when that bell rings, I fight for that five-year-old boy who has dreamed of this very moment his entire life. And I wrestle in the center of this ring with my entire heart. And at the end of the night, I will be the new Intercontinental Champion.

GUNTHER: First of all, this is an official contract signing for the most important championship in this sport today and you choose to show up like this? It tells me everything I need to know about you. But you talk about your family, fighting for the right things, standing up for yourself. I respect that, very noble motives. I fight for what’s near and dear for myself. You know what’s near and dear to me? This is what the most to me. I am the greatest and longest reigning, Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion of all-time. Have a good look because once I’m done with you.

Tommaso Ciampa: You seem so confident for someone who’s world is about to crumble when I take your most prize possession and I become the new Intercontinental Champion. Sign the damn contract.

GUNTHER: First of all, you never interrupt me again. Have a good luck, because once I’m done with you, you can go home, hug for your family tight and keep on dreaming because this is the closest, you’ll ever get to this great championship.

Tommaso Ciampa: Well, hell, man. If you’re so damn confident, and you still haven’t signed the contract, there’s still time. You here, I’m here, Adam Pearce is here. We can change a couple of things in this contract. There’s TV cameras, thousands of people in this arena who would love to see me make history tonight. So we don’t have to wait till next Monday. We don’t have to wait till Fastlane. No, no, no, I would love to make you tap out, tonight.

GUNTHER: Mr. Pearce, I think he should prove it.

Adam Pearce: Ladies and gentlemen, it is official, this match will take place tonight.

Gunther delivers a cheap shot to Ciampa. Ciampa starts throwing haymakers at Gunther. Gunther tosses the table out of the ring. Ciampa flings the chair into Gunther’s face. Ciampa applies The Sicilian Stretch. Gunther retreats to the outside.

Third Match: Xavier Woods w/Kofi Kingston vs. Ivar w/Valhalla

Kofi Kingston joins the commentary team for this match. Woods starts things off with a Shotgun Dropkick. Woods with a chop/haymaker combination. Ivar shoves Woods across the ring. Woods with a Rising Knee Strike. Woods with a chop/forearm combination. Ivar reverses out of the irish whip from Woods. Woods dives over Ivar. Ivar drops Woods with a Leaping Seated Senton out of the opposite corner. Ivar with The Exploder Suplex. Ivar follows that with The Bronco Buster for a two count. Ivar with clubbing crossfaces. Ivar launches Woods to the corner. Woods kicks Ivar in the face. Ivar goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Woods lands back on his feet. Ivar fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Woods ducks under two clotheslines from Ivar. Woods slides under Ivar’s legs. Woods SuperKicks Ivar. Woods clotheslines Ivar over the top rope. Ivar avoids The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Ivar sends Woods back first into the LED Barricade.

Ivar goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Woods ducks out of the way. Woods with a Missile Dropkick off the barricade. Ivar regains control of the match during the commercial break. Ivar goes for The Tiger Driver, but Woods lands back on his feet. Woods thrust kicks the midsection of Ivar. Woods with a knee lift. Woods ducks a clothesline from Ivar. Woods delivers his combination offense. Woods hits The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Ivar with a BackBreaker. Ivar bodyslams Woods. Ivar climbs up the turnbuckles. Woods with clubbing blows to Ivar’s back. Woods goes for a PowerBomb, but Ivar falls on top of him. Ivar goes for The Flying Splash, but Woods ducks out of the way. Woods with The La Magistral for a two count. Ivar kicks Woods in the gut. Ivar goes for a PowerBomb, but Woods lands back on his feet. Woods connects with The BackWoods to pickup the victory. After the match, Ivar attacks Woods from behind. Kofi comes to the aid of Woods. Kofi with a Flying Tomahawk Chop. Ivar responds with Two Spinning Heel Kicks. Ivar plants Kofi with a Tiger Driver into Woods. Ivar lands The MoonSault.

Winner: Xavier Woods via Pinfall

– Becky Lynch tells Tegan Nox that she better be prepared to fight when she’s medically cleared and they can have their long-awaited NXT Women’s Title Match. Natalya tells Knox that she’s proud of her and despite getting off on the wrong foot last week.

Michael Cole’s Interview With Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins: San Jose! Welcome to Monday Night Rollins. And give it up, the voice of the WWE, the one and only, Michael Cole. Michael, welcome to the party, baby, let’s get this started.

Michael Cole: So, Seth, let’s get right to it. I’ve had the pleasure and honor of calling most of the matches in your career. I’ve known you for a very long time. And I helped come up with some of those great nicknames. Architect, Visionary. How about manipulator? Puppeteer at times. But it seems like this time around, you’re actually the puppet.

Seth Rollins: Wow, Michael, come on, I give you that great introduction and this is how you treat me? We go back a long way. Besides, watch show have you been watching? I’ve been asking Shinsuke Nakamura for a rematch for weeks and finally, he gave it to me, baby.

Michael Cole: Seth, seriously, what are you doing? I mean, you’ve accomplished everything in your career, you’re a first ballot hall of famer. Now, I get it, you’ve never been in a Last Man Standing Match. But do you understand what’s going to happen on Saturday? This is one of the most brutal matches in the history of the WWE. Everything that can be used as a weapon. There’s only one rule, and that rule is that you must beat your opponent down so badly that they can’t answer the count of ten and that could be you. Now, listen, it’s been well documented, your back is hanging by a thread. You could be days away from your career from ending. Your livelihood going away. The question that I have for you is, why, why the hell are you putting yourself through this?

Seth Rollins: Michael, I’m going to be honest with you, I don’t really know how to put it into words, man. Let me ask you a question. How many years have you been sitting at that announce desk, Michael? 26. And how many shows have you missed? You’ve missed two shows in 26 years. So, you get it, man. You are addicted to it. It’s a compulsion, you need it. And most importantly, you love it. That’s what it’s like for me in this ring, Michael. That’s what it’s like for me to be in front of these people. When they sing my song, Michael, I need that, I love that. I have an honor, I have a responsibility, I have a duty. And for me, man, this ring, it’s given me everything. It’s put a roof over my head. It’s put food on my table. It’s how I met my wife.

It’s the reason I have a beautiful baby girl. And when you’re the World Heavyweight Champion, all that responsibility, man, that gets amplified. Because now you have to be a bigger example. Now you have to be the change. And if that responsibility, if it takes me out at Fastlane, and it’s my last match and my back gives out and I can’t do it anymore, that doesn’t matter much, because what matters is that I left it all in the ring. Because then I have fulfilled my responsibilities, then I will be an honorable man, and then I’ll be an example for my daughter. So, you want a reason, Michael? That’s the best I got, man. It’s not words, it’s just a feeling. And I’ll tell you what, it feels right.

Shinsuke Nakamura: Seth Rollins, I am tired of listening to your nonsense. No one believes you anymore. Did I plan this perfectly? Or did you? Is your back injury just a lie to get sympathy? We all know that you’re a lair. You say nothing will keep you down. You want the world to feel sorry for you? Well, at Fastlane, you can thank me.

Nakamura attacks Rollins from behind. Nakamura drops The Kinshasa. Nakamura delivers multiple chair shots to Rollins back. Nakamura stomps on Rollins back. Nakamura with a pair of knee lifts. Nakamura with a BackBreaker through the chair. Nakamura plants Rollins with another Kinshasa. Nakamura starts counting down to 10 and poses with the World Heavyweight Championship.

Fourth Match: Chelsea Green w/Piper Niven vs. Tegan Nox

Green drops Nox with The Big Boot. Green gets a high five from Niven. Nox with an inside cradle for a two count. Green kicks Niven in the gut. Nox with a Running Uppercut for a two count. Green dodges The Shiniest Wizard. Green slaps Nox in the face. Nox blocks The Unprettier. Nox HeadButts Green. Green SuperKicks Nox to the floor. Green starts barking at Niven. Nox slides back into the ring.

Nox with a straight right hand. Niven catches Green in mid-air. Nox with a Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Nox rolls Green back into the ring. Nox glances over at Niven. Niven continues to run interference. Green with a forearm smash. Natalya makes her way down to the ring. Nox sends Green chest first into the canvas. Nox with a SomerSault Senton. Nox connects with The Shiniest Wizard to pickup the victory. After the match, Nox hugs Natalya.

Winner: Tegan Nox via Pinfall

– Byron Saxton had a backstage interview with Jey Uso. Jey says that he’s in an odd predicament right now. He knows that Cody Rhodes brought him to Raw to give him a clean slate, a second chance. When Jey was in The Bloodline, Cody was the enemy. He’s down to throw hands with The Judgment Day, anytime and anyplace. If it’s for the tag titles, they’re good. It’s full speed ahead, uce.

Drew McIntyre & The Miz Segment

Drew McIntyre: San Jose! What should we talk about? Everybody wants an explanation. What’s going on Drew? Why have you changed? You’re not the same guy. I don’t have to explain myself to anybody in that locker room. The only person I answer to, the people I answer to is my fans. They’ve been with me since I was 22. Through the up’s and down’s, the firings, the titles, all the way until right now. And the truth is, I’m going to stop being the savior, I’m going to stop interfering in fights I didn’t start in the first place. I’ve been doing it for years, man. Between my own responsibilities, everyone else’s business, my responsibilities outside of the ring, I’m showing up and fighting at less than 100% and I’m done with it. And you’ve noticed that I haven’t been saving the day the last couple of weeks. But as much as everybody is running their mouth about what I’m not doing, you are all a bunch of hypocrites. Except for Cody, but we talked about that last week. It all has to do with ego. Sometimes I feel like I’m in The Codyverse where, you know, he just does what he wants, says what he wants. I don’t know, man. Here’s the deal, forgiveness towards Jey Uso is weakness, not strength. And another thing…

The Miz: Well, Drew, I guess that just makes me very strong because I don’t forgive you for what you did to me last week on Miz TV. I don’t forgive you for canceling this weeks edition of Miz TV. I gave you an open platform to talk about whatever you wanted last week and you just sat there. So, what did I do, with the kindness of my heart? I told your story; I did a damn good job of it and you had the audacity to.

Drew McIntyre: Shut up, Miz. You were warned to not come out here. So, I suggest your bugger off and I was going to finish what I was trying to say. You got to stand up for yourself because no else is going to do it for you.

The Miz: I stood up for you. I was looking out for you. And what did you do? You told me to shut up. Just like you told me to shut up, two seconds ago. Last week, you had 10,000 people chanting, Shut Up, Miz. You think you’re justified, don’t you? You think you’re edgy and you’re taking a stand. Well, in that case, why don’t you embrace who you really are?

Drew McIntyre: Shut Up, Miz. Let get me this right, you want me to be the bad guy? You want me to attack Seth Rollins backstage? I know he’s back there with a bad back, beat him up, drag him down to the ring and take that title off of him. Maybe screw Jey Uso over at Fastlane. Is that what you want? No, that’s now how I operate. I rack up the wins, I earn my opportunities and I earn the title shots. That’s the kind of man that I am. And since you’re in the ring with me right now, I feel like getting another W. How about you and I fight, unless your balls are still tiny?

The Miz: You want a match, right here? That’s what you all want, right? We are not dressed up for a match. I am in a suit and you’re in a skirt. And you don’t think I don’t know what you’re doing. Painting yourself as a hero. Pandering to this audience, because maybe, deep down, you just feel bad for what you’ve done the last couple of weeks. But in reality, you are self-absorbed. Right now, you are good guy Drew until the next hour where the real Drew McIntyre shows up. I was wrong about you. You’re not The Batman of WWE, you are two face. You play both sides and play the side that only benefits Drew.

Drew McIntyre: I suggest you really shut up, Miz.

The Miz: Mama Miz always taught me that a bigger man would away from a fight. So instead of playing the hero, I will be the hero and walk away.

Miz attacks McIntyre from behind with the microphone. Miz repeatedly stomps on McIntyre’s back. McIntyre drives Miz back first into the turnbuckles. McIntyre tees off on Miz. Miz retreats to the outside.

Fifth Match: Drew McIntyre vs. The Miz

Adam Pearce made this match official during the commercial break. Miz bails out to the floor. McIntyre runs after Miz. Miz is putting the boots to McIntyre. McIntyre pulls Miz out of the ring. McIntyre repeatedly drives Miz back first into the ringside barricade. McIntyre with a knife edge chop. Miz sends McIntyre face first into the steel ring post. Miz with a Running Boot. Miz repeatedly stomps on McIntyre’s chest. Miz rakes the eyes of McIntyre. McIntyre shrugs off The Awesome Clothesline.

McIntyre with Two Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex’s. McIntyre ducks a clothesline from Miz. McIntyre with a NeckBreaker. McIntyre pops back on his feet. Miz blocks The Future Shock DDT. Miz launches McIntyre over the top rope. Miz with a knee lift. Miz drops McIntyre with a CodeBreaker in the ropes. Miz starts removing the top turnbuckle pad. McIntyre HeadButts Miz. McIntyre hands the sword to the referee. McIntyre slams Miz’s head on the exposed steel. McIntyre connects with The Future Shock DDT to pickup the victory. After the match, McIntyre apologizes for his actions.

Winner: Drew McIntyre via Pinfall

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview Trick Williams. Rhea Ripley tells Trick that Dominik Mysterio won’t be coming to NXT alone tomorrow night.

– Chad Gable offer Otis some encouragement in the locker room. Gable says that Gunther has peaked, but he hasn’t and they’ll get revenge on Imperium.

Next week on Raw, Ivar will battle Kofi Kingston In A Viking Rules Match. Plus, Nia Jax collides with Raquel Rodriguez.

Cody Rhodes Interview

Cody Rhodes: Jackie, I’ll be honest with you, I never thought I would be teaming with Jey Uso. But I think it’s The Judgment Day who’s backed themselves into this match. This hyena style fashion of running around Monday Night Raw and I heard that their plan is to be at SmackDown this Friday. That’s great because guess what? I’ll be there, too. And I will not be alone. “Main Event” Jey Uso will be there as well. And then we’re going to march into Fastlane. And then we’re going to win the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships. And then it will be a very different Monday Night Raw. Thanks, guys.

Sixth Match: GUNTHER (c) w/Imperium vs. Tommaso Ciampa For The WWE Intercontinental Championship

Ciampa with a flurry of strikes after the bell rings. Ciampa with a knife edge chop. Ciampa is trying to wrestle Gunther down to the mat. Gunther backs Ciampa into the ropes. Ciampa with clubbing lariats against the ropes. Ciampa ducks under a chop from Gunther. Gunther with a double leg takedown. Gunther applies The Boston Crab. Gunther stomps on the midsection of Ciampa. Gunther kicks Ciampa out of the ring. Gunther goes for a Bodyslam, but Ciampa lands back on his feet. Ciampa sends Gunther face first into the steel ring post. Ciampa with The Lou Thez Press. Ciampa is raining down haymakers. Ciampa applies The Sicilian Stretch. Gunther grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Gunther regroups on the outside. Gunther applies a wrist lock. Chop Exchange. Gunther bodyslams Ciampa. Gunther kicks Ciampa in the face. Gunther is choking Ciampa with his boot. Ciampa with a quick chop. Gunther puts Ciampa on the top turnbuckle. Ciampa swings away at Gunther. Gunther ducks a clothesline from Ciampa. Gunther applies The Sleeper Hold.

Gunther drives his knee into Ciampa’s back. Gunther grabs a side headlock. Gunther reapplies The Sleeper Hold. Ciampa decks Gunther with a JawBreaker. Gunther drops Ciampa with The Big Boot. Gunther applies a rear chin lock. Ciampa runs Gunther into the turnbuckles. Ciampa reapplies The Sicilian Stretch. Gunther scrambles towards the bottom rope which forces the break. Gunther pulls Ciampa out of the ring. Gunther with two blistering chops. Gunther with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Gunther has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Second Chop Exchange. Gunther gets Ciampa tied up in the tree of woe. Gunther is choking Ciampa with his boot. Gunther talks smack to Ciampa. Gunther slaps Ciampa in the chest. Gunther inadvertently chops the announce table. Ciampa with a Running Pump Knee Strike. Ciampa with a Flying Knee Strike off the apron. Ciampa slams Gunther’s head on the steel ring steps. Ciampa repeatedly slams the right hand of Gunther on the announce table. Ciampa resets the referee’s ten count. Gunther chops Ciampa with his left hand. Gunther rolls Ciampa back into the ring. Ciampa drops Gunther with The Willow’s Bell for a two count.

Gunther blocks The Fairy Tale Ending. Ciampa repeatedly kicks the right hand of Gunther. Ciampa is putting the boots to Gunther’s face. Gunther blasts Ciampa with The Shotgun Dropkick for a two count. Ciampa blocks The PowerBomb. Gunther goes for a Powerlam, but Ciampa counters with The Reverse DDT. Ciampa with The Running Pump Knee Strike for a two count. Ciampa continues to kick Gunther in the face. Gunther denies The Fairy Tale Ending. Gunther with a knife edge chop. Gunter with The Sleeper Suplex for a two count. Ciampa hammers down on the right arm of Gunther. Ciampa locks in The Sicilian Stretch. Gunther puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Third Chop Exchange. Ciampa kicks Gunther in the face. Gunther blocks Project Ciampa. Gunther hits The Doctor Bomb. Gunther PowerBombs Ciampa. Gunther makes Ciampa pass out to The Sleeper Hold. After the match, Imperium gangs up on Ciampa. Johnny Gargano storms into the ring to make the save. Gargano with a Slingshot Spear to Kaiser. Gargano with Two SuperKicks. DIY plants Vinci with Meeting In The Middle to close the show.

Winner: Still WWE Intercontinental Champion, GUNTHER via Referee Stoppage

