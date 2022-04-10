Longtime pro-wrestling journalist Kevin Eck announced in his latest column for Ring of Honor that he will be departing from the company after six years. Eck, who previously worked WWE, WCW, and the Baltimore Sun, writes that he had his best years at ROH, and is looking forward to their direction under new owner Tony Khan.

Eck writes:

On a final note, this is my last column for ROHWrestling.com, as I am finishing up with the company this week. I joined ROH six years ago as a content writer for the website. Later, I took part in booking meetings and created and hosted The ROHStrong Podcast. As I’ve said publicly on several occasions, I’ve worked for bigger wrestling companies than ROH, but none better.

The ROH locker room was filled with great people who have extraordinary talent, tremendous passion and a tireless work ethic. It was truly my honor to work with all of them. I believe ROH is in good hands with Tony Khan and I’m excited to see what he does with the brand going forward.

As always, keep safe and stay #ROHStrong!