Season three of the highly-acclaimed Dark Side of the Ring series on VICE TV begins airing on May 6th, with the first episode chronicling the life of the late Brian Pillman. The synopsis for the two-part premiere reads, “After enduring a horrific car wreck, Brian Pillman masks his injuries while pushing his body to the brink. His untimely death leaves his young family struggling to cope.”

In anticipation for the season three start VICE has released part one of Pillman’s episode for free on their company website and Youtube channel. You can watch it in full below.