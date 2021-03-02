Vice TV has officially announced their new “Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential” talk series that will premiere on Tuesday, March 9 at 9pm ET.

Ahead of season three of Dark Side of the Ring, each 90-minute episode of “Confidential” will feature series creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener sitting down with Conrad Thompson for roundtable discussions on various topics from the first two seasons of the hit series. Guests will include names like former WWE referee Mike Chioda, Savio Vega, The Blue Meanie, and Tommy Dreamer.

The roundtables will feature “never-before-seen moments, unanswered questions and secrets uncovered” from episodes that aired in the first two “Dark Side” seasons.

There’s still no word on when Dark Side of the Ring season 3 will premiere, but topics confirmed for this season include Brian Pillman (season premiere, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin interviewed), FMW (Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling), XPW (Xtreme Pro Wrestling), Nick Gage, WCW/NJPW Collision In Korea event from 1995, The Smith Family (Grizzly Smith and his children – Sam Houston, Rockin’ Robin, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts), Ion Croitoru (aka Bruiser Bedlam and Johnny K-9), Chris Kanyon, and “The Dynamite Kid” Tom Billington.

Vice TV Executive Vice President and General Manager Morgan Hertzan noted in the “Confidential” announcement that they are putting the final touches on season three.

Stay tuned for more on the new “Confidential” series, and season 3 of the main “Dark Side” series. Below is the trailer and full announcement issued to us today:

VICE TV TO PREMIERE NEW TALK SERIES DARK SIDE OF THE RING: CONFIDENTIAL Ahead of Dark Side of the Ring Season 3, new series reveals never-before-seen content, diving deeper into the biggest moments from seasons one and two BROOKLYN, NY (MARCH 1, 2021) – Today, VICE TV announced that talk series DARK SIDE OF THE RING: CONFIDENTIAL will premiere Tuesday, March 9 at 9pm ET/PT on VICE TV. An extension of the record-breaking docuseries Dark Side of the Ring, each 90-minute episode is an electrifying deep dive with the show’s creators into the most explosive episodes of seasons one and two featuring never-before-seen moments, unanswered questions and secrets uncovered. You’ve never seen Dark Side of the Ring like this. In Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential, series creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener sit down for a series of roundtable discussions with host and wrestling insider Conrad Thompson, a life-long professional wrestling fan who hosts several of the most popular professional wrestling podcasts in the United States. Through deleted scenes, bonus clips, and new interviews, the trio will expand on the stories told in some of the most popular episodes of Dark Side of the Ring, tackling unanswered questions, taking viewers behind-the-scenes of the making of each episode and digging deep with special guests including Tommy Dreamer, The Blue Meanie, Savio Vega, and former WWE referee Mike Chioda. Each episode will explore a major moment from the series, including the Von Erich brothers’ tragic deaths, The Montreal Screwjob, conspiracy theories around Gino Hernandez’s death, and more. “In our first two seasons, there were so many amazing Dark Side of the Ring moments left on the cutting room floor” said Evan Husney and Jason Eisner, series creators & executive producers. We’re extremely excited to now be able to share bonus footage and behind-the-scenes stories on Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential with Conrad Thompson.” In 2020, Dark Side of the Ring became VICE TV’s highest-performing series ever. Since launching in April 2019, the show has entertained wrestling fans and newcomers to the sport with the biggest stories from the last 40 years, giving viewers unprecedented access to wrestling insiders and revealing the brutal truths and often tragic consequences of lives in the squared circle. Last year, VICE TV announced the franchise expansion of this record-breaking docuseries, ordering spinoffs Dark Side of Football and Dark Side of the ‘90s, both currently in production. The third season of Dark Side of the Ring is slated to premiere later this year. “We are putting the finishing touches on season three of Dark Side of the Ring… and the excitement is building – but the fans absolutely demanded more, sooner!” said Morgan Hertzan, Executive Vice President and General Manager, VICE TV. “We wanted Dark Side fans to know we’re listening and we’ve made Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential just for them– as a way to thank them for their incredible loyalty to this hit franchise with new, bonus content to tide them over. Evan Husney and Jason Eisner are masters of their craft and Dark Side superfans will get to sit down with them to get the inside track on everything that’s remained behind-the-scenes…until now.” Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential is a VICE Studios production. Executive producers are Evan Husney and Jason Eisener. Showrunner is Andrew Goldstein and host is Conrad Thompson. Executive producer for VICE Studios is Guillermo Garcia. Executive producers for VICE TV are Lee Hoffman and Catherine Whyte. The series is distributed worldwide by VICE Distribution. Dark Side of the Ring is created by Evan Husney and Jason Eisner. Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential will be available on VICE TV via all major satellite and cable providers; VICETV.com; and the VICE TV app via iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, and Chromecast.

