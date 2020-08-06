Vickie Guerrero Reveals AEW Signing, Talks Nyla Rose and More

Former WWE performer Vickie Guerrero has officially signed with AEW.

Vickie spoke with Simon Hannig of Fansided and revealed that she just inked the contract this week. There is no word yet on terms of the deal.

Vickie talked about the decision to sign with AEW and how she did not want to return to WWE after being affiliated with the company for years, since before her husband, WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, passed away in 2005.

“No hesitation, put it that way,” Guerrero said. “I retired from WWE in 2014. My focus was not to return to them. We just had a lot of just difference of opinions and things going on. If it wasn’t going to be for AEW, I don’t think I would be anywhere else, but when AEW presented that there was some opportunity, I gave 100%, just my whole being. I said, ‘I’m here for you and I can’t wait to be a team player with the company.'”

She also revealed that she had friends in AEW who encourages her to sign with the company, including producer Dean Malenko and Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes.

“I think it was a lot of mutual friends,” she said. “I have a lot of great friends that I’ve known from past years, Cody Rhodes, and Dean Malenko, gosh, just me collaborating and being at different appearances. There’s been conversation back and forth. I think with that, we just came to the conclusion that I would love to work at AEW, which I expressed fully.

“I just, I fell in love with the company and the respect they have for the superstars and the way they run their company was something that attracted me. That’s where I am now. I’m really happy to be there.”

Vickie did guest commentary on AEW Dark earlier this year, but last month she was revealed to be the new manager for Nyla Rose. She talked about how she and Rose are coming up with new ideas for their storyline, and their chemistry.

“Nyla and I have been having a great time backstage,” Vickie said. “We’re creating new ideas for a creative storyline. We’re thinking of new slogans, along with our hashtags. I mean she has a great attitude and such a funny person to work with.

“I think with our comedian scenes and just jokes has made it for a really fun time backstage. I’m looking forward to some really great storylines with the women’s roster at AEW.”

