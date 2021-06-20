Vickie Guerrero made an appearance on It’s Our House Podcast to talk about a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

On life with Eddie, evolving her character:

“I always say it was chaos and never a dull moment. Performing with Eddie was very comforting to me because he was always taking care of me in the ring and whether it’s backstage or whatever we had to do with Rey and Dominic, I wasn’t scared at all because I had Eddie by my side. Then when Eddie passed and I came back to work with Chris Benoit, Rey Mysterio, Chris Jericho and and all the great guys in WWE It was very terrifying for me. But I think just by watching Eddie for so many years and watching the product and being a fan of wrestling, I guess I kind of grew accustomed to what I thought Vickie Guerrero should be. So the easiest way was to be a bitch, which every woman can have their own way, and me being the older woman coming in into WWE when I did, I was the older one compared to some of the superstars I was working with so to have that cougar character. It all just fit together, and I loved it. I mean it took a long time for me to know who Vickie Guerrero the character was and what I was supposed to be doing, but I just had to. Dusty Rhodes is the one who said, just be me and don’t do anything that I wouldn’t do on my own, you know, which made a lot of sense. So, when they gave me something to do or to read, I had to make sure that that was what Vickie Guerrero would say, and that was a lot easier for me because I just had to be real.”

How Dominic Mysterio coped during the custody storyline: