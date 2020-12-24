Former WWE women’s champion Victoria was the latest guest on the Chris Van Vilet show to discuss her feud with WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend, Trish Stratus. Hear what she had to say below.

Looks back on her matches with Trish Stratus:

“Trish and I – our matches – you just say sorry later and just go. We just did anything, and we didn’t want to be known as the best female wrestling match. We wanted the best match on the card. All of us girls were going, ‘What can you do super dangerous, where people think you’re freaking knocked out or you knocked your head off?’ We pushed that envelope. Fit Finlay is the one that created my character and without him, I don’t think I would have been nothing. I wouldn’t have made it.”

Recalls winning the women’s title from Trish Stratus at Survivor Series 2002:

“It was at Madison Square Garden. I broke my nose, chipped my tooth, and I got a lump on my head. When I broke my nose, [the referee] goes, ‘Do you want me to finish it?’ And I was like, ‘No, I can’t. Just tell her to stay away from me for a little bit. I can’t see.’ Your eyes water when you break your nose. I still continued on and the match got messed up a little bit in the end. I was supposed to crush her with the mirror on her head, and she stepped on the mirror running the ropes. I was like, ‘I don’t know what to do.’ My go-to move was the suplex. I did that as a finish after putting the fire extinguisher, and I grabbed the wrong one. She’s like, ‘Get in here. Just forget it. Forget it.’ I go, ‘I got it.’ I started cursing, and I got it and sprayed her. I should have just rolled her up, but I did a suplex. What the hell? That was my go-to move though. I loved the suplex. Of course, going backstage, you’re like, ‘Everything got screwed up back there. I’m going to get yelled at. They’re going to fire me.’ It was a great storyline. We loved it. You can’t do anything wrong when you’re psycho.”

Full interview is below. (H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)