Former WWE women’s champion Victoria was the latest guest on GAW TV to discuss her surprising return at the Royal Rumble, and talks about how emotional she got when she was told how much she’d shine in the matchup. Victoria also credits Bayley and Ruby Riott for calming her nerves prior to the bout, which you can read about in the highlights below.

Says she got emotional when she found out she’d shine in the Rumble matchup:

I thought I was gonna come in there and bump and feed for everybody else, and let everybody else shine on me because that’s what I’m used to. When I found out, we had a rehearsal, just to find out what number we’re coming in and stuff like that and… I don’t know, it was crazy, and when they were like, Victoria is coming back, she’s gonna clean house, everybody’s been waiting for her to be coming back, I couldn’t even talk. I started crying. The response from the other workers, the girls, I didn’t think I was going to be, I thought they were going to go, oh, who the hell is this coming back? I don’t know, I had no clue.

How Bayley and Ruby Riott helped her calm her nerves:

Bayley, I remember coming to two autograph signings. I was with Maven and then I was with Edge on one. You hear a girl going, I’m going to be a wrestler just like you, but you hear that all the time. [Usually] They don’t put the work in, they don’t know you have to move to this place and give up your family and all that sacrifice you do. Bayley was like, her and Ruby [Riott] kept on coming up [and asking] do you want to go over anything, do you have it? They were just so helpful at making me feel calm.

Check out her full appearance on GAW TV below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)