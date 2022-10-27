WWE SmackDown Superstar Liv Morgan was stabbed multiple times by horror icon Chucky during last night’s “Chucky” episode on Syfy and the USA Network.

Morgan played herself on the show, and ended up getting stabbed with a butcher knife as Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif) sat on her lap, while his lover, Tiffany Valentine (voiced by Jennifer Tilly) watched. Footage from the episode can be seen below.

Morgan actually spoke with TV Insider earlier this year and revealed how she wanted to be killed by Chucky.

“I love Chucky. I’m also petitioning to get myself on Chucky Season 2,” Morgan said. “I tell the guys at work, ‘Can you guys help me out? We’re on the same network.’ I would be OK with any role, but I really want to be killed off. I want to be killed by Chucky. I loved Chucky growing up. So if he kills me, that’s like, goals for me right there. I don’t even need a big part. I just want to be killed by Chucky.”

You can see footage of Morgan’s appearance on Chucky below, along with related tweets from Chucky, Morgan, USA, and others:

