The unique entrance of WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross is a highlight of his weekly NXT TV appearances, and now we have seen what a somewhat stripped-down version of that entrance looks like inside of the WWE ThunderDome.

As seen below, a fan on Twitter posted video of Kross making his entrance on this week’s WWE Main Event. Kross headlined the episode in a match against Shelton Benjamin.

The entrance is missing one of the better parts of Kross’ gimmick – Scarlett, and some of the other special effects used on NXT. There’s no word yet on why Scarlett did not accompany Kross to the ring for this Main Event match, but there was talk of Scarlett receiving her own tryout at this Friday’s SmackDown taping.

This week’s WWE Main Event also featured NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed facing off against Drew Gulak. The episode can be seen now on Hulu, and will be released on Peacock and the WWE Network in a few weeks.

You can see Kross’ entrance from WWE Main Event below:

Karrion Kross's entrance on Main Event.. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/EcT4aoRLq8 — ᴘᴜɴᴋᴇʀ #FreePalestine (@PunkerSZN) June 24, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.