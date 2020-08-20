Video of the Championship Sparring Session with Keith Lee and Drew McIntyre

WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently got together for a Championship Sparring Session to promote SummerSlam Weekend.
Video from the in-ring session can be seen below, featuring Lee and McIntyre sparring in the ring and discussing various subjects.
Saturday’s NXT “Takeover: XXX” event will see Lee defend against Karrion Kross. Sunday’s WWE SummerSlam main event will feature McIntyre defending against Randy Orton.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Bubba Ray On Joseph Park’s Work
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive