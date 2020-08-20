Rare Match and More Being Shown on WWE NXT UK, Legado del Fantasma Pre-Takeover Q&A Announced

– The latest WWE NXT UK episode is now available on the WWE Network. This “Superstar Picks” episode features Piper Niven, Dave Mastiff and Ridge Holland picking some of their favorite matches, including Fit Finlay vs. NXT General Manager William Regal from WCW Uncensored 1996, plus a rare 1985 match with The Dynamite Kid and WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart.
Below is WWE’s announcement on the episode:
See Bret Hart take on Dynamite Kid and more on NXT UK today
Fans can tune in to today’s Superstar Picks edition of NXT UK for three unforgettable matches, including a classic gem between Bret Hart and the late Dynamite Kid from 1985.
Watch as Superstars Ridge Holland, Piper Niven and Dave Mastiff make their selections. The slate also features current NXT General Manager William Regal battling Fit Finlay, who was then known as The Belfast Bruiser, in a hard-hitting clash at WCW Uncensored 1996.
Catch it all today on NXT UK, streaming at 3 ET/8 BST on the award-winning WWE Network!
– Legado del Fantasma (NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) will host a Twitter Q&A this Saturday at 1pm ET to promote the “Takeover: XXX” event that night. Fans can submit questions with the #AskEscobar hashtag.
The Takeover Pre-Show will feature Mendoza and Wilde vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Breezango with the winners becoming the new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium for a future match.
THEY lead, YOU follow… and ask.
Join #LegadoDelFantasma for a very special @Twitter Q & A THIS SATURDAY at 1pm EST ahead of #NXTTakeOver XXX! 🇲🇽 💀 👊 #WWENXT @EscobarWWE @joaquinwilde_ @RaulMendozaWWE pic.twitter.com/LozWgA4EI9
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 20, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.
