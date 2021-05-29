All Elite Wrestling presented a special edition of Dynamite in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place on TNT last night, which marked the go-home edition of their weekly TV show for Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event.

AEW President Tony Khan came out to address the live fans. He thanked them for attending the show and talked about what Brodie Lee meant to AEW. In the process, he got emotional, as seen below:

An emotional @TonyKhan is brought to near tears talking about fans being back and what Brodie Lee meant to #AEW. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/zdkLmHvF3y — Florida Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) May 29, 2021

Lee, real name Jon Huber, passed away last year due to a non-COVID-related lung issue.