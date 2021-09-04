Hometown star Skye Blue received a huge pop at Friday’s pre-Rampage AEW Dark tapings from the NOW Arena near Chicago, and that pop apparently earned her a spot at Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view.

Friday’s taping saw Blue wrestle Red Velvet in a match to air next Tuesday night. You can click here for full match spoilers from the AEW Dark tapings.

Blue and Velvet reportedly “tore the house down,” according to one correspondent. It was noted that fans heavily booed Velvet, while cheering for Blue in a major way. After the match, AEW President Tony Khan came to the stage and called the competitors up. Velvet raised Blue’s arm in the air while Khan invited her to be in the Casino Battle Royale at Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view.

Nick Hausman was in attendance for the taping and he said this stage segment seemed improvised based of the huge reaction Blue received in the match. You can see footage from the segment below.

AEW has not officially announced Skye Blue for the Casino Battle Royale as of this writing, but if confirmed, she would be the 21st participant announced for the 21-woman match. There’s no word yet on if there was a change in the match that opened a spot for Blue as there is usually a surprise, rumored to be Ruby Soho this year. Blue joins Riho, Anna Jay, Kiera Hogan, Jade Cargill, Abadon, KiLynn King, Leyla Hirsch, Nyla Rose, Julia Hart, Big Swole, The Bunny, Red Velvet, Thunder Rosa, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, Diamante, Rebel, Jami Hayter, Emi Sakura, and Hikaru Shida as names announced for the match. The winner of the bout will earn a future title shot at the AEW Women’s World Title, currently held by Britt Baker.

Blue made her AEW debut back on “Dark: Elevation” in April, losing to Baker. She then lost to Abadon the following week, and wrestled Riho this past Wednesday in a match that will air on next Monday’s Elevation episode. Blue has also wrestled 4 NWA Powerrr matches since March. She defeated Christi Jaynes in a dark match at the recent NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view, and worked the recent NWA TV tapings against Hogan in a match that will air in the next two weeks. The Chicago indie wrestler has also worked for OVW and GCW, and top Illinois indie promotion AAW.

Stay tuned for more on Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view and be sure to stick with us throughout the weekend for the latest news and coverage. Below is footage from tonight’s segment with Khan, Red and Blue, along with the current All Out card:

AEW World Title Match

Impact World Champion Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Kris Statlander vs. Britt Baker (c)

Steel Cage Match for the AEW World Tag Team Titles

Lucha Bros vs. The Young Bucks (c)

AEW TNT Title Match

Eddie Kingston vs. Miro (c)

Women’s Casino Battle Royale

Skye Blue, Riho, Anna Jay, Kiera Hogan, Jade Cargill, Abadon, KiLynn King, Leyla Hirsch, Nyla Rose, Julia Hart, Big Swole, The Bunny, Red Velvet, Thunder Rosa, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, Diamante, Rebel, Jami Hayter, Emi Sakura, Hikaru Shida

Winner earns a future shot at the AEW Women’s World Title.

Chris Jericho vs. MJF

Jericho’s AEW in-ring career will be on the line.

CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima

The Buy In Pre-show Match

Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Matt Hardy, Jack Evans, Angelico, Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy

