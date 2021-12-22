You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

Eddie Kingston vs. Colin Delaney

Robyn Renegade vs. Brandi Rhodes

Lucas Chase vs. Capt. Shawn Dean

Charlette Renegade (w/ Robyn Renegade) vs. Abadon

Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder) vs. Zack Clayton & Mike Orlando

Kiera Hogan vs. Shaloncé Royal

Jora Johl vs. Julius Coleman

Carlie Bravo vs. Isiah Kassidy (w/ Jora Johl)

Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) vs. Brock Anderson & Lee Johnson (w/ Arn Anderson)

Red Velvet vs. La Rosa Negra

Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale

Matt Sydal vs. Serpentico (w/ Luther)

Preston ’10’ Vance (w/ Brodie Jr. ) vs. Leroy Patterson