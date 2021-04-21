You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Baron Black
PAC vs. Dean Alexander
SCU (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) vs. Ryzin & John Skyler
Varsity Blonds (Griffin Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr) vs. Hayden Backlund & Kit Sackett
The Butcher & The Blade vs. Cole Karter & Brick Aldridge
Sonny Kiss vs. Jake Manning
Joey Janela vs. Will Allday
Billy Gunn vs. Andrew Palace
Max Caster vs. Alan “5” Angels
Big Swole & KiLynn King vs. Ashley & Steff MK
Dante Martin vs. Fuego Del Sol
Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, & 10) vs. Jay Lyon, Midas Black, & Ken Broadway