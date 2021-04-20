– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with the new intro video. We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Fans chant “NXT!” as we go right to the ring.

– Out comes Kyle O’Reilly to kick off the show as Alicia Taylor does the introduction. This is his first appearance since winning the Unsanctioned Match over Adam Cole at the “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event.

O’Reilly takes the mic as fans chant his name. He says he faced the toughest personal and physical challenge of his life at Takeover. Kyle says he’s in a great mood tonight and that’s because he’s nowhere near Cole, he can finally be himself and it feels good. Kyle talks about how his work in the ring has always spoken for itself and now with Cole behind him, it’s time to move on. What is next for Kyle O’Reilly? He learned at Takeover that to succeed in NXT, you have to have a killer instinct and he found that. You have to be willing to go to extremes, willing to do anything and everything, and make the ultimate sacrifice in the ring to achieve your goals.

O’Reilly wonders if he continue to prove he’s The Guy, does he challenge for the workhorse championship, the NXT North American Title held by Johnny Gargano, or does he take his killer instinct and chase the most dominant force NXT has ever seen? He’s got time… a reference to NXT Champion Karrion Kross. He addresses Kross but the music interrupts and out comes Cameron Grimes to boos.

Grimes congratulates O’Reilly and says he made a killing on DraftKings for betting on O’Reilly. Grimes has some eyes for the new “Cool Kyle” persona. A few fans chant “Cool Kyle” now. Grimes has more ideas to help O’Reilly monetize his likeness, taking it to the moon. O’Reilly says he loves the ideas, Grimes is a genius and all these stock tips are great. O’Reilly says he found out today that he is now medically cleared to compete, and he just saw his first opponent somewhere around here… He looks at Grimes and says no, it’s not you because we’re business partners. O’Reilly puts his sunglasses back on and says no, Grimes is his first opponent. O’Reilly drops Grimes with a right hand and starts strutting around the ring as his music starts back up.

– We see Sarray arriving to the WWE Performance Center earlier today with her translator. NXT General Manager William Regal welcomed them but Zoey Stark interrupted. Stark is a big fan of Sarray but she wants to be her debut opponent tonight. Regal already had an opponent in mind but he asks Sarray if she’d like to face Stark and she says yes. The match is booked for tonight.

– LA Knight is backstage cutting a promo on tonight’s match against Dexter Lumis. We go to commercial.

LA Knight vs. Dexter Lumis

Back from the break and out first comes LA Knight. Dexter Lumis is out next.

The bell rings and they face off. Lumis stares Knight down and Knight talks some trash. They lock up and go at it. Knight takes it to the corner but backs off as the referee warns him. Lumis ducks a strike and goes to work on Knight. Knight drops Lumis and jackknifes him for a 2 count. Lumis decks Knight and works him over, dropping him with a clothesline.

Knight comes right back with a big boot to drop Lumis. Knight talks some trash in Lumis’ face but Lumis pulls him down for the Silence submission. Knight immediately retreats to the floor for a breather as the referee counts. Knight fights back in and launches himself over the top rope with a shoulder tackle. Lumis comes back with a high back-drop. Fans chant for Lumis now. Lumis taunts Knight and levels him with a big right hand on the floor. Lumis brings it back in but misses when Knight moves out of the corner. Knight with a neckbreaker.

Knight tosses Lumis out to the floor. Fans chant for Knight now as he stands tall in the ring by himself. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Knight has controlled but he runs into a boot in the corner. Lumis with a big Spinebuster in the middle of the ring. Lumis with big right hands to keep Knight down. Lumis rocks Knight again and hits a Bulldog from the corner. Lumis with a belly-to-back suplex in the middle of the ring, a kip up and a big leg drop for a pop.

Lumis with a suplex using the top rope to slingshot but Knight kicks out at 2. Knight fights back but gets tossed to the floor. Lumis follows but Knight pulls him face-first into the barrier as fans boo. Knight rams Lumis back-first into the edge of the apron. Lumis fights back with a big uppercut. Lumis sees Indi Hartwell on the other side of the barrier and he’s mesmerized, as if she. She apparently trips but recovers as they keep staring at each other.

Knight takes advantage and attacks from behind. He taunts Hartwell as Lumis watches from the ring. Lumis launches himself from the ring to the floor, taking Knight down on the floor again. Lumis tosses Knight back in the ring but stops to stare at Hartwell some more as fans boo. Lumis comes back in but Knight immediately catches him with his modified Cutter for the pin to win.

Winner: LA Knight

– After the night, the music hits as Knight celebrates. We go to replays. Knight heads to the ramp and talks some trash to the camera. Hartwell slowly enters the ring now. She and Lumis are still staring at each other, apparently about to kiss each other. Fans chant “kiss!” now. The Way (NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Austin Theory, Candice LeRae) suddenly comes down and they pull Hartwell off the apron. Theory carries Hartwell away as LeRae and Gargano talk some trash to Lumis, who watches from the ring.

– Leon Ruff is backstage cutting a promo on Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. He’s done playing games with Scott, who has pushed him too far. He says the ball is in Swerve’s court now and it’s on him to make a move.

– We see Io Shirai backstage preparing for a sitdown interview. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix is sitting down with Io Shirai in the back. They look back at her “Takeover: In Your House” NXT Women’s Title win over Charlotte Flair and Shirai says it was the biggest night of her career. We then see footage from her title loss to NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez at “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” earlier this month. This was her biggest and toughest challenge but when the time is right, she will get her rematch. Beth asks what’s next and she says rest. She defended her title for almost 400 days and her body needs time.

Shirai says she can come back and overcome the challenge of Gonzalez and… Franky Monet’s Pomeranian dog appears on the table and Franky is right behind her, asking how her dog got in here. Monet wants to introduce herself to Shirai, and congratulate her on her title reign. Franky has also been a fan of Beth since she was a kid. Franky didn’t mean to listen in but she’s open to filling in for Shirai if Shirai is taking time off. Shirai stands up and she’s not happy as she speaks in Japanese and stares Franky down. Franky says she doesn’t understand. Shirai says something about a cat and then walks off. Franky laughs and says someone is having a bad day.

Breezango vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

We go back to the ring and Breezango’s Fandango and Tyler Breeze are out with a very British look and entrance, an apparent tribute to the UK, according to the announcers. Out next comes The Grizzled Young Veterans – James Drake and Zack Gibson. They are not impressed with the UK tribute. They also send a warning to NXT Tag Team Champions MSK and look ahead to winning the titles.

The Vets enter the ring and get ready to go but Breezango attacks and a brawl breaks out before the bell. They clothesline Gibson and Drake to the floor as both teams take their entrance gear off and get ready to start. The bell hits as Gibson and Breeze start things off now. Gibson unloads in the corner and beats Breeze around. Breeze turns it around and drops Gibson, then mounts him with right hands. Fandango tags in and rolls Gibson for a 2 count. Fandango catches a kick and delivers chops into the corner. Drake sacrifices himself in the corner so his partner doesn’t get whipped into the turnbuckles.

Gibson turns it around on Fandango and hits a suplex for a 2 count. Gibson grounds Fandango now. More back and forth now. Gibson and Drake end up on the floor. Breeze kicks them back through the ropes. Fandango runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Gibson and Drake down for a pop. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Fandango does a tit with Drake. Drake comes off the top and twists his knee. He goes down and the referee checks on him. Breeze comes over to see what’s going on, as do Gibson and Fandango. Gibson with a cheap thumb to the eye of Fandango while the referee is distracted by Drake’s knee. Drake is suddenly fine now as he goes too work on Fandango to boos from the crowd.

Fandango gets hit with an assisted double team dropkick for a 2 count by Gibson, and another. Back and forth between Fandango and Gibson now. Drake tags in and stops the tag but Breeze gets it. Breeze rocks Drake and then knocks Gibson off the apron. Breeze stomps away in the corner on Drake. Breeze drops Gibson as he runs in. Breeze takes out both opponents on the floor now. Breeze comes back in for more near falls between the two teams. Breeze doesn’t see the tag as they hit Ticket to Mayhem for the pin to win.

Winners: Grizzled Young Veterans

– After the match, Drake and Gibson stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Indi Hartwell, who has requested time, apparently to speak about Dexter Lumis. She goes to speak but The Way interrupts and says this is not an interview, no one requested time. Bronson Reed interrupts and asks don’t they love, love? He believes Lumis would be a great addition to The Gargano Family. Reed makes it known he still wants Johnny Gargano’s NXT North American Title. Austin Theory steps to Reed and talks some trash. He says he spoke to General Manager William Regal and Reed won’t get another title shot unless he defeats Theory. Reed is up for it. He walks off and Gargano isn’t thrilled with what Theory has done.

Sarray vs. Zoey Stark

We go back to the ring and out comes Zoey Stark. We see Japanese star Sarray backstage now, walking through the tunnel to make her debut. Back to commercial.

