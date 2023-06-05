WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is at tonight’s RAW from the XL Center in Hartford, CT.

It was noted by PWInsider that a lot of additional WWE executives are also in attendance for tonight’s show. The visitors, including Vince, do not come as a huge surprise as Hartford is about a 1 hour and 10 minute drive to Stamford, CT, where WWE HQ is located.

This is the first RAW that Vince has been backstage for since the post-WrestleMania 39 episode on April 3.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.