Vince McMahon on Kofi Kingston Bringing Joy to WWE Fans, WWE Looks at Kofi’s Most Awe-Inspiring Moments

As noted, WWE SmackDown Superstar Kofi Kingston is celebrating his 39th birthday today.
WWE celebrated the big day by posting the latest episode of WWE Playlist featuring Kofi’s most awe-inspiring moments. You can see that video above.
WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon also celebrated Kofi’s birthday today with a tweet, praising the former WWE Champion.
“Happy Birthday to @TrueKofi, who has brought joy and hope to countless members of the WWE Universe through his determination, passion, and near-superhuman athleticism,” Vince wrote.
Kofi is currently on the sidelines with an undisclosed injury, which has not been confirmed. The time off is the reason for Big E’s current singles push, which will continue on tonight’s SmackDown with a match against John Morrison.
Below is Vince’s full tweet:
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) August 14, 2020
