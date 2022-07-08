WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is set to meet with John Cena this week.

Cena is set to begin filming the second season of HBO Max’s The Peacemaker in Vancouver, BC over the next few months, and a new report from Fightful Select notes that McMahon is scheduled to travel from Fort Worth, TX to Vancouver later tonight after WWE SmackDown on FOX ends.

There’s no word yet on exactly why Vince is traveling, but word is that is likely has something to do with Cena, and the word backstage at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth today is that Cena is the reason for Vince’s planned travel.

Cena returned to WWE RAW on June 20 for his 20th Anniversary celebration, but nothing was announced in regards to his WWE future, but he did say he wasn’t done in the ring. Cena was rumored to feud with Theory for SummerSlam, but WWE has since announced Theory vs. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley for the big event.

As of last week, word is that Cena was not confirmed for SummerSlam, but there have been rumblings that WWE wants to lock him down for a WrestleMania 39 match in Hollywood next year.

Today has been another bad day in the news for McMahon after it was revealed by The Wall Street Journal that he paid more than $12 million in “hush money” to four women, one being a former WWE wrestler. You can click here for full details and click here for the latest backstage talk on the investigation.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.