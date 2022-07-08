The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles will be on the line at SummerSlam later this month.

WWE has just announced that Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend against The Street Profits at the biggest show of the summer.

This match comes after The Usos retained over The Profits at WWE Money In the Bank last weekend. However, a replay revealed that Montez Ford had his shoulder up when Jimmy Uso pinned him for the win. WWE is now booking the rematch due to that controversy.

It will be interesting to see if a stipulation is added to the SummerSlam match between the two tag teams. The June 27 RAW saw Ford defeat Jey Uso in singles action, and the announced rule for that match had the winner picking a stipulation for Money In the Bank. WWE apparently changed plans as no stipulation for Money In the Bank was ever announced, or mentioned again.

SummerSlam will mark The Usos’ third title defense since unifying the straps by defeating RK-Bro on the May 20 SmackDown. They retained over Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura on the June 3 SmackDown, and then retained over The Street Profits last weekend.

The 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the updated card:

No Holds Barred Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Theory vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Rumored to possibly be Paul and AJ Styles vs. Miz and Ciampa.

