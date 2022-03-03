WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon made some interesting comments about family during today’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Pat McAfee brought up the TV show “Succession” about a wealthy family who owns a media/entertainment company, and mentioned how people speculate that the show is like what goes on behind-the-scenes at WWE. McAfee asked Vince at what point was the future of WWE brought to him, and was he upset with this conversation because this could mean WWE is no longer his, if someone else were to take over. McAfee noted that this is a big topic conversation outside of WWE, and he asked Vince if he ever thinks about family or someone else taking over.

McMahon responded and said he does not think about it. He also made interesting comments on what he’s expected from his family members over the years, and how if one person isn’t working out, then they shouldn’t be involved with the company.

“No, I don’t think about it a lot,” Vince said. “Hopefully, if you, if you built something, you want it to continue on, you know, and prosper and grow. Whether that’s with a family member or without a family member. Because my view, this business is, is best for everybody, whether you’re a part of it or you’re not a part of it, and you have to treat it as such.

“You have to be objective, you know, and look at family members or whoever it is just as you would other employees. And quite frankly, I’ve probably expected more, you know out of my family members, which is probably not the right thing to say. But nonetheless, it’s like, you have to do the right thing for the business. So if this person is not working out, then they shouldn’t be a part of the company.”

McAfee predicted Vince’s comments on expecting more from his family members is going to be a big deal online, but Vince didn’t react.

Stay tuned for more on McMahon and McAfee. You can click here for our full recap of the interview, along with video.

