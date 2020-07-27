Vince McMahon Talks “B-Plan” for Filming In Florida Amid COVID-19 Outbreak, WWE Live Events, Saudi Arabia

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon revealed during the annual shareholder’s meeting on July 16 that the company has a back-up plan if they are unable to film in the state of Florida due to the COVID-19 outbreak continuing there.

Vince was asked if he has a plan if something should happen that would affect WWE’s ability to perform in Florida.

“Let me just say there’s always a ‘B-plan.’ I don’t want to say right now exactly what that would be, but yes there is a ‘B-plan,’” Vince replied.

Vince also commented on the potential return of live events.

“We obviously have to follow what’s going on and sometimes you think you have the answer and then ‘uh oh,’ COVID-19 makes a more severe impact than you had imagined to begin with,” he explained. “We’re working with arenas. We have any number of tentative dates. Those tentative dates keep moving back sometimes. But again with our form of entertainment, it’s imperative that we have fans to interact with. And we continue to look forward to pinpoint exactly when we’re going to return. It’s a whole different atmosphere than it has been in the past and we’ll capitalize on it.”

Vince also reportedly stated that it’s possible WWE will do another show in Saudi Arabia before the end of the year.

(H/T to Pro Wrestling Sheet)

