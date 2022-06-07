Stephanie McMahon announced back on May 19 that she was stepping away from her role as WWE Chief Brand Officer to spend time with family. She indicated that she will be back as WWE is part of her life, and word from within WWE is that she’s expected back at some point, despite the company hiring other people to handle her duties while she’s away.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that until last week, McMahon was still being included on and still receiving production e-mails. That changed with this week’s RAW as they stopped including McMahon on those e-mails. WWE sources chalked the change up to “housekeeping” and updating.

You can click here for our lengthy report on Stephanie’s leave of absence from earlier this week, based on a report by Business Insider, and rumors that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon forced her out into the leave of absence. The report includes notes on WWE’s $100 million goal. In an update, this new Fightful Select report notes that sources from the original regime, and from the regime led by WWE President & CFO Nick Khan, both say the decision to take time off was made by Stephanie only.

It was noted that people in the Khan regime were letting people know that the decision was only Stephanie’s even before the news dropped. However, some hires in the new regime were quick to say that there were performance issues and things to improve upon, but not along the lines that it was something that caused the end of Stephanie’s job. Some of those performance issues were mentioned in the report from earlier this week.

It was noted earlier this week, via Business Insider, that Claudine Lilien was leaving the company after being hired in April 2021, by Stephanie, to work as WWE’s Senior Vice President and Head of Global Sales & Partnerships. It was also indicated by a recent Andrew Zarian report, that Lilien was let go around one month ago, as noted in our previous report from earlier this week.

In an update on Lilien’s departure, word now is that she was let go as she wasn’t looked upon as a great hire by Vince. There were plenty of areas of improvement in that department, such as selling sponsors on a much more broad, long-term basis, instead of a single-show basis.

For what it’s worth, Lilien’s LinkedIn and Twitter bios still have her listed as a current WWE employee.

