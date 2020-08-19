Virtual Meet & Greets Announced for WWE SummerSlam Weekend

WWE has announced a Virtual Meet & Greet for SummerSlam Weekend.

The $125 packages will include a 2-minute private one-on-one video with a selected WWE Superstar, downloadable video of your meet & greet, plus the chance to purchase exclusive personalized autograph items.

The Virtual Meet & Greets will take place this Saturday through Monday, and tickets are on sale now. Participating Superstars include WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, and WWE Women’s Tag Team & SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

Below is WWE’s announcement on the Virtual Meet & Greets along with full details:

Virtual Meet & Greets are coming to SummerSlam Weekend! SummerSlam Virtual Meet & Greets are your chance to chat one-on-one with your favorite WWE Superstars! This brand-new fan event gives you the opportunity to have an experience with a WWE Superstar like never before from the comfort of your own home. All Virtual Meet & Greets are recorded so you will be able to keep the memory forever! SummerSlam Virtual Meet & Greets will take place on Saturday, Aug. 22-Monday, Aug. 24. Tickets are available today at 12 p.m. ET! SummerSlam Virtual Meet & Greets – Price $125* Ticket includes: * 2-minute private on-on-one video with selected WWE Superstar

* Downloadable video of your meet & greets available within 48 hours of the event

* Purchase exclusive personalized autograph items Schedule * Saturday, Aug. 22

– Keith Lee: 10 a.m. * Sunday, Aug. 23

– Bayley: 10 a.m.

– Braun Strowman: 1 p.m. * Monday, Aug. 24

– Drew McIntyre: 10 a.m.

– Seth Rollins: 1 p.m. We highly recommend that you use a laptop or desktop computer and have a strong, stable internet connection. You may use a mobile device as long as it has a front facing camera and a microphone. Please make sure that you test your equipment and internet connection before your scheduled video chat. For a full list of FAQs, click here. WWE is not responsible for your internet or hardware issues. No refunds will be given if you miss your video chat session or if you are removed from the video chat due to inappropriate behavior. Talent subject to change *Does not include applicable fees.

