AEW superstar Wardlow recently appeared on the Bleav In Pro Wrestling podcast to hype his TNT title matchup on tonight’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam Special, as well as discuss the comparisons he gets regarding WWE legend, Batista. Highlights from the interview are below.

On Batista comparisons and how Batista still inspires him to this day:

“To go on Twitter and, you know, see side-by-side pictures and comparisons, and people comparing me to him is, it’s just such a cool feeling. Dave is somebody who I haven’t met and would love to meet him to thank him, because he’s still somebody to this day that motivates me, you know? He’s still doing big things in life and he still motivates me and pushes me to this day without him knowing it.”

How his path towards being a star mimicked Batista’s:

“You look at Batista, he started as Deacon Batista wearing that same suit, silent. I started with the suit. Silent. Then he turned into Evolution. I had been in the Pinnacle. Him and Triple H, me and Max. These things, that’s just crazy. You can’t write this stuff. It’s crazy how life has been working out.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestlingNews.Co)