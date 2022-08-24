AEW superstar and current TNT champion Wardlow recently joined Afternoon Drive On The Van for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including what Mr. Mayhem’s dream feud would be. Wardlow states that growing up Triple H was the villain to all his favorite wrestlers, and because of that, he always envisioned he would face The Game. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On his dream feud:

“I struggle with this because I can’t think of just one. That’s hard, that’s like asking, ‘what’s your favorite song?’ You have so many favorite songs or favorite movies. Growing up, the villain to all of my heroes was always Triple H. I loved The Rock, he feuded with The Rock. I loved Jeff Hardy, he feuded with Jeff Hardy. I loved Batista, he feuded with Batista.”

How he always envisioned he would feud with Triple H:

“There is a part of me that always felt like I would go on to be Triple H’s next big feud, one day. I always thought that way.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)