AEW superstar Wardlow recently appeared on Huber in the Morning to hype this evening’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, where Wardlow is set to take on MJF’s mystery challenger, who is rumored to be W. Morrissey from IMPACT Wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he’s been ready for this kind of opportunity all of his life:

“It does feel like it was overnight.It all happened seemingly in the blink of an eye but yeah you’re right, it’s been years and I know I’ve been ready for this opportunity for my whole life. So this is new but familiar at the same time.”

On fans being fully behind him and chanting his name:

“It’s a true dream come true. You spend your whole life dreaming of the thought of an arena full of people chanting for you or chanting your name and that’s been happening consistently every week, every city. I’m getting those types of receptions and sometimes I have to pinch myself to make sure this is all real.”

On his mystery opponent on tonight’s Dynamite:

“He can color this thing and dress it up any way he wants. It doesn’t matter who it is, and it certainly doesn’t matter how big they are. Nobody stands a chance.”

