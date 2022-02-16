AEW star Wardlow was the latest guest on the Battlegrounds Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on Cody and Brandi Rhodes leaving the promotion, and who his favorite wrestlers were growing up. Highlights from the interview are below.

How surprised he was about Cody and Brandi leaving AEW:

“I’m just as surprised as everybody else. I woke up to see the news, so I’m still very much in the dark on the situation. I could speak on the situation for an hour straight, maybe longer. But for right now, without really knowing too much detail, all I can say to them is, thank you.”

Says Cody and Brandi made his dreams come true:

“They invited me to their house, he invited me to a school to take a look at me, and he made my dreams come true. I’ll never have a bad word to say about Cody. I’ve never had anything other than a positive interaction with him, and he legit made my dreams come true. I will forever be in his debt, I will forever thank him, and be thankful for him and the opportunity he gave me because I wouldn’t be sitting here talking to you guys if it wasn’t for him. So if this is it, I would just say thank you to him. I wish him and his family the best with whatever they decide to do. I messaged him earlier that doing what’s best for you and your family is never a bad decision, no matter who it affects, so I just wish them the best.”

Who his favorite wrestlers were growing up:

“So growing up, it started with Bret Hart and Mr. Perfect. Bret Hart was the first one that made me fall in love with wrestling, and then it was Mr. Perfect. Then it was Kevin Nash and The Rock. Then it was very much Jeff Hardy for a number of years. Then it was Big Dave Batista and Brock. When I started growing and hitting the weights, Brock and Batista were starting to blow up, so it was just timed out right where I looked at those guys and went, ‘Yeah, that’s what we’re going for now’.”

