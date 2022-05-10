AEW superstar Wardlow recently appeared on the Superstar Crossover program to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including his journey towards stardom in the young promotion, and how excited he is to get his hands on current rival, MJF. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he would not change one thing about his journey towards being a superstar in AEW:

“I truly wholeheartedly believed that once I had the opportunity, it was gonna be big. And I think even this is exceeding my expectations. I couldn’t have wrote myself a better future than what I’m currently living. Or I guess I should say I couldn’t have wrote a better reality for what I’m currently living. I wouldn’t change a single thing that has happened or a single thing that is happening right now.”

Promises to powerbomb MJF until his arms go numb:

“Dude, the thought of powerbombing Max makes me drool.It’s literally, I obsess over it. I cannot wait to powerbomb that kid. I’m going to powerbomb him until my arms go numb.”

