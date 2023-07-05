NWA has released today’s special edition of Powerrr, which will feature four championships on the line from some previously taped content. This includes current WWE star Chelsea Green in action and former WWE star JTG challenging for the National Championship. Check out the full July 4th lineup below, along with the video link, below.

-Kamille vs. Chelsea Green vs. Kilynn King for the NWA Women’s Championship

-Chris Adonis vs. JTG for the NWA National Championship

-The Fixers vs. The Country Gentlemen for the NWA United States Tag Team Championship

-EC3 vs. Thrillbilly Silas Mason for the NWA National Championship