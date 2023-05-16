NWA has released the link for the May 16th edition of their weekly Youtube episodic, Powerrr. Tonight’s action will feature Kenzie Paige defending the NWA World Women’s Television Championship, as well as a Crockett Cup Tune-Up matchup. Check out the card below and show below.

-Kenzie Paige vs. Sierra for the NWA World Women’s Television Championship

-Pretty Empowered vs. Labrava Escobar & La Rosa Negra

-Alex Taylor vs. Psycho Boy Fodder vs. Koa Laxamana

-Kratos & Odison vs. Jordan Clearwater & Cyon in a Crockett Cup Tune-Up