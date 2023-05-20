NWA and AAA have released part two of their full joint special called “The World Is A Vampire” on Youtube. Check out the full card, as well as the video link to watch the show, below. (Part One can be found here.)

Welcome to the thrilling conclusion of The World is a Vampire: Mexico! In this action-packed second part, a crowd of 30,000 bear witness to the NWA/AAA clash!

-First up, NWA World Tag Team Champions, Mecha Wolf and Bestia 666 of La Rebelión, step into the ring to defend their coveted titles against the iconic Lucha legends Blue Demon Jr. and Vampiro!

-Next, the fearless NWA World Women’s Champion, Kamille, puts her championship on the line against the relentless Flammer!

-But the excitement doesn’t stop there! Brace yourselves for the main event as the mighty NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Tyrus, steps into the squared circle to defend his prestigious title against the formidable Daga.

-Join us for the second part of The World is a Vampire: Mexico and witness the passion, athleticism, and electrifying atmosphere that only professional wrestling can deliver!