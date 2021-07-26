You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

* Luther Vs. Big Shotty Lee

* Chuck Taylor vs. PAC

* Scorpio Sky vs. Fuego Del Sol

* Kris Statlander and Tay Conti vs. The Bunny and Madi Wrenkowski

* The Gunn Club & Brock Anderson vs. Chandler Hopkins, Cameron Cole and Izzy James

* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Amber Nova

* Marko Stunt vs. Angelico

* Thunder Rosa vs. Myka Madrid

* Lucha Bros vs. Alan “5” Angels and 10

* Eddie Kingston vs. Serpentico

* Luchasaurus vs. Jora Johl

* Wardlow vs. Bear Bronson

* Jungle Boy vs. Marq Quen