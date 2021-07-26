You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
* Luther Vs. Big Shotty Lee
* Chuck Taylor vs. PAC
* Scorpio Sky vs. Fuego Del Sol
* Kris Statlander and Tay Conti vs. The Bunny and Madi Wrenkowski
* The Gunn Club & Brock Anderson vs. Chandler Hopkins, Cameron Cole and Izzy James
* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Amber Nova
* Marko Stunt vs. Angelico
* Thunder Rosa vs. Myka Madrid
* Lucha Bros vs. Alan “5” Angels and 10
* Eddie Kingston vs. Serpentico
* Luchasaurus vs. Jora Johl
* Wardlow vs. Bear Bronson
* Jungle Boy vs. Marq Quen