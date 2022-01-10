You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
Private Party & The Blade vs. John Silver, Alex Reynolds & 10
Andrade El Idolo vs. Avery Good
Dante Martin vs. Action Andretti
Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ryan Clancy
QT Marshall vs. Zack Clayton
Red Velvet & Leyla Hirsch vs. Notorious Mimi & B3cca
Sonny Kiss & Jay Lethal vs. Jaden Valo & Chris Steeler
FTR vs. Pat Brink & Myles Hawkins
The Acclaimed vs. Kevin Matthews & Joey Ace
Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue & Tina San Antonio