You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

Private Party & The Blade vs. John Silver, Alex Reynolds & 10

Andrade El Idolo vs. Avery Good

Dante Martin vs. Action Andretti

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ryan Clancy

QT Marshall vs. Zack Clayton

Red Velvet & Leyla Hirsch vs. Notorious Mimi & B3cca

Sonny Kiss & Jay Lethal vs. Jaden Valo & Chris Steeler

FTR vs. Pat Brink & Myles Hawkins

The Acclaimed vs. Kevin Matthews & Joey Ace

Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue & Tina San Antonio