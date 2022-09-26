You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
*Penelope Ford & Kip Sabian vs. Skye Blue & Shawn Dean.
*Ortiz vs. Serpentico with Luther.
