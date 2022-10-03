You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Dalton Castle and The Boys (c) vs. Primal Fear
Abadon vs. Abby Jane
Best Friends (Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor), Rocky Romero and Danhausen vs. The Factory (QT Marshall Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, and Cole Karter)
Skye Blue vs. Trish Adora
Brian Cage vs. Tracy Williams
Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford vs. LSG and Gia Scott
Lance Archer vs. Cheeseburger
The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix and Penta Oscuro) vs. Tony Deppen and Dante Martin