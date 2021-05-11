You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
* Jon Moxley vs. Danny Limelight
* Tay Conti vs. Madi Wrenkowski
* Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt) vs. Chaos Project
* Isiah Kassidy with Matt Hardy and Marq Quen vs. Alex Reynolds with John Silver and Colt Cabana
* Thunder Rosa vs. Renee Michelle
* Britt Baker (with Rebel) vs. Raychell Rose
* Fuego del Sol and Baron Black vs. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky
* Eddie Kingston vs. VSK
* Dean Alexander and Dillon McQueen vs. Matt Hardy and Marq Quen with Isiah Kassidy
* Jade Cargill vs. Reka Tehaka
* Matt Sydal vs. Manny Smith
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Dani Jordyn