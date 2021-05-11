You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

* Jon Moxley vs. Danny Limelight

* Tay Conti vs. Madi Wrenkowski

* Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt) vs. Chaos Project

* Isiah Kassidy with Matt Hardy and Marq Quen vs. Alex Reynolds with John Silver and Colt Cabana

* Thunder Rosa vs. Renee Michelle

* Britt Baker (with Rebel) vs. Raychell Rose

* Fuego del Sol and Baron Black vs. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky

* Eddie Kingston vs. VSK

* Dean Alexander and Dillon McQueen vs. Matt Hardy and Marq Quen with Isiah Kassidy

* Jade Cargill vs. Reka Tehaka

* Matt Sydal vs. Manny Smith

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Dani Jordyn