MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on MLW YouTube page and FITE TV at 8pm ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 10pm ET. You can check out this week’s edition of MLW Fusion below.

Here is the promotional material for it:

The new era Samoan SWAT Team roll up in South Philly as Jacob Fatu links up with his cousin Lance Anoa’i and Juicy Finau.

Cesar Duran looks to make Fatu and The Samoan Swat Team pay for their smash and dash job on El Jefe’s office, as Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i team-up against Cesar’s Los Aztecas.

The Micromobile zips up 95 en route to a trios match, as Microman teams with World Women’s Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie and Lince Dorado to take on Strange Sangre.

Cesar Duran has dispatched Gangrel’s brood to take care of “The World’s Greatest Wonder” once and for all, but Microman finds himself with some serious back-up in the form of Valkyrie and Dorado!

Will Strange Sangre carry out El Jefe’s bidding and rid the league of Microman for good, or will Micromania go to the extreme to finally vanquish Strange Sangre?

Richard Holliday is obsessed. The deranged Dynastic beautillion is fixated on proving he was the brains behind the brawn. With a big World Heavyweight Championship title fight on the horizon, Holliday takes you deep inside his warped mind leading up to the Kings of Colosseum event.

Real 1 shocks the world and puts the eyes of the league on him as he ignites a bitter war!

Davey Richards throws an interesting proposition at his sparring partner the World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed.